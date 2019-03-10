George A. Richards 76 of Palmer, PA, formerly of Manchester, died Friday, March 8, at Moravian Village Nursing Home, Bethlehem, PA. Born in Elizabeth, he was raised in Rahway, and resided in Toms River, Manchester, and Kitty Hawk, NC for 6 years before finally moving to Palmer, PA 3 years ago. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam Era. He was employed as Sales Manager with the Pass & Seymour-LeGrand Company, Syracuse, NY for 15 years before retiring in 2007. He was an avid poker player. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Madeline H. Richards, who died in 2013. Surviving is his daughter, Jennifer M. Richards of Asheville, NC, his son and daughter in law, Geoffrey A. and Sherrin Richards of Easton, PA, a sister, Jane Kimmel of Watchung, and his grandson, Donovan J. Richards. Visitation is Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral service is Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with a private cremation to follow. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary