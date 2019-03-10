Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Richards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George A. Richards Obituary
George A. Richards 76 of Palmer, PA, formerly of Manchester, died Friday, March 8, at Moravian Village Nursing Home, Bethlehem, PA. Born in Elizabeth, he was raised in Rahway, and resided in Toms River, Manchester, and Kitty Hawk, NC for 6 years before finally moving to Palmer, PA 3 years ago. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam Era. He was employed as Sales Manager with the Pass & Seymour-LeGrand Company, Syracuse, NY for 15 years before retiring in 2007. He was an avid poker player. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Madeline H. Richards, who died in 2013. Surviving is his daughter, Jennifer M. Richards of Asheville, NC, his son and daughter in law, Geoffrey A. and Sherrin Richards of Easton, PA, a sister, Jane Kimmel of Watchung, and his grandson, Donovan J. Richards. Visitation is Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral service is Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with a private cremation to follow. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now