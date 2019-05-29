George A. Young, 76, of Salisbury Twp., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Lester and Lillian (Rader) Young. He was the husband of Jo Ann (Horvath) Young with whom he shared 16 years of loving marriage. He honorably served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. George was a graduate of William Allen High School. He worked as a security guard in the Lehigh Valley for many years. He was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hellertown. George was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed pinochle and playing baseball and softball. He played in the Blue Mountain League and in the church softball league. He especially loved coaching youth baseball in Salisbury Twp. and watching his grandchildren play in their sporting events.SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Jo Ann; step-children Melissa Knecht (Adam), Todd Linn (Hannah), Steven Linn (Melissa); sister LeeAnn Malesky (Cliff) all of Salisbury Twp; grandchildren Riley, Taylor, Toby, Payton, Ashton, Cole, and Madison; daughter Heather.SERVICES: A funeral service will take place on Friday May 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway Fountain Hill, PA 18015. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., and again on Friday morning from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Morgenland Cemetery in Salisbury Twp. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, to the Salisbury Youth Assoc.1140 Salisbury Rd, Allentown, PA 18103 Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary