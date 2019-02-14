George Adler, architect, died on Feb 13, 2019, at the age of 87 due to complications from Alzheimer's. George was born in Maspeth, Queens, New York, on April 10, 1931, to Albert and Emilie Adler of Bahligen, Germany. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, and began his undergraduate work at Cooper Union, NY. While there, he met and married his wife JoAnn (née Peters) on June 29, 1957. Through hard work and diligence, he transferred to MIT after earning a full scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture. After graduation, George and JoAnn made their home in Arlington, MA. He spent the majority of his career with the architectural firm E. Verner Johnson & Associates. During his 31-year tenure, he advanced from draftsman to partner, and was part of the creative team responsible for The Museum of Science Boston, The Liberty Science Center, The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal, The Kentucky Derby Museum and many more. He was a veteran of the US Army, a photography buff, and an avid gardener. George and JoAnn chose to leave their Massachusetts home of 47 years after the birth of their first grandson, George, and eventually moved to Allentown, PA in 2013. George is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnn. He is also survived by sons Paul and Michael and their spouses; a beloved niece Karen Bartlett, her husband Richard and their daughter Courtney; and his grandsons George and William. He is predeceased by his brother Werner (1987) and his late grandson August.Family and friends may pay their respects at Stephens Funeral Home, 274 N. Krocks Road in Allentown, PA, on Sunday, February 17th from 3 – 5pm, and on Monday, February 18th from 9-10am. A funeral service will be held at Stephens on Monday, February 18th at 10am. Immediately following the service, George will be interred at Hollywood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Union, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's name to the ( ). Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary