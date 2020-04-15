George B. Fraind, 76, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Genesis – The Lehigh Center, Macungie, PA. He was the son of the late George and Bernadine Zambelli Fraind. George was a 1963 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and belonged to St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, Allentown, PA. George was a kind and compassionate person who cared deeply about the well-being of his Family and others. George was loved by many and will be deeply missed. The Family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all those who were very generous and kind to George throughout his lifetime, including staff members of medical facilities and outpatient services. Survivors – Sister - Lisa and husband David Capece Nieces – Dr. Angela Capece and husband Denis Streltsov, Mary Cruz and husband Anthony Cruz, Dr. Lisa Capece, and Julianna Capece Nephew – David Capece. Great Niece – Cameron Cruz, Great Nephew – Nicholas Streltsov, and extended family A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions to the church.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.