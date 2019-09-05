Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
George B. Lapp

George B. Lapp Obituary
George B. Lapp, 95, of Emmaus, passed away Sept. 1, 2019. He was the husband of Irene L (Danner) Lapp. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Roy D. and Ethel M. (Diefenderfer) Lapp.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Children, Debra Burns and her husband Donald, Eugene Lapp and his wife Sandra and Denise Christman and her husband Donald; Sister, Clara Disharoon; Brother, John Lapp; Grandchildren, Daniel Burns, Jonathan Burns and his wife Diana, Kevin and Steven Lapp, Darielle Karl and her husband Jeffery and Douglas Christman; 3 Great Grandchildren, Elliot, Julian and Dean.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the , 8 Atkins Dr., Unit 600, Doyelstown, PA 18901
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019
