George Bassig of Allentown has gone to be with the Lord on 5 February 2020. He was 92. George was born in Buck Run, PA to the late Frank and Mary (Heresecko) Bassig. George was married to Mary (Sabaday), the love of his life and dance partner for 67 years. George served in the Army during WWII, then worked for Mack Trucks before retiring after 38 years. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, bowling, watching the Phillies, spending time with family and friends and polka dancing.
George is survived by his loving wife Mary, Daughter Kathy and her husband Larry, Son Bud (George Jr) and his wife Nancy. Three Grandchildren, Nicholas (his wife Julie) Valerie and Bryan. Two Great Grandchildren, Emerson and Violet and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103. A calling hour from 9:00-10:00 will preceed the service. A private interment will follow the Mass. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown, PA www.stephensfuneral.com.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Hospice Care and mailed to the funeral home at 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020