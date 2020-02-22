|
George Bazylak, 72, of Bath passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the devoted husband of Cheryl Bazylak with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. George was of Ukrainian descent and born in Germany on May, 23rd 1947 to parents Walter and Vera Bazylak. He graduated from Dieruff High School, Allentown. George owned and operated Georges Chimney Sweep. He was the loving father of three and grandfather of three. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, the Eagles and Penn State. He also enjoyed antiquing, spending time with family, music, singing and playing his harmonica. Survivors: wife, Cheryl, children, son Thomas and daughters Christine and Deborah, brother Raymond, son in-law Frank, niece Kate, grandchildren Emily, Elliot and Matthew. Services; Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 pm St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown, PA
Published in Morning Call from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020