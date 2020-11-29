1/1
George C. Fosburg
1954 - 2020
George C. Fosburg, 66, of Bethlehem passed away on November 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Buskirk) Fosburg. They were married 47 years on October 5th.

George was born in Easton on August 17, 1954, son of the late Dorothy (Wyant) Fosburg.

He served in the US Army from 1971-1977.

He worked in the distribution department at The Morning Call for 27 years.

Survivors: Wife Mary Ann, daughter Lisa, and grandson Ryan. Predeceased by brothers James, Richard, Ward,

Robert and Charles and a sister Elaine. Also survived by extended family and friends.

Service: Private, arrangements by the Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem.

Burial in Nisky Hill Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, or Ronald McDonald House Charities

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
