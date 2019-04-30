Home

Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
George Carson Gemberling Jr. Obituary
Mr. George C. Gemberling Jr. was born in Bethlehem, PA on March 24th, 1940, was raised and lived there until his early thirties. He relocated to Yuba City, CA over 25 years ago where he passed away on April 21, 2019. His wife June "Penny" Casey Gemberling preceded him in death 10 ago. They were married 52 years. He was a 24 year veteran of USN-USAF. He is survived by his son – George Carson Gemberling III of Riverside, daughter – Sharyn Reynolds of Yuba City, daughter – Karen Millhouse of Marysville, granddaughters – April, Kelsey, Angelique, and great-grandchildren – Kief, Ahlaysiah, Julian, Barry, A'marah and Kee'jon all of the Yuba area. His surviving family in Pennsylvania are: Katherine Casey, Jacqueline Polakoff, Ruth Steiner, Nellie Kemmerer, and Sue Gemberling. Services will be held, Wed. May 1 @ 11:00 am, Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta Street, Yuba City, CA 95991. Many people of the Bethlehem, Allentown, Easton Area were instrumental in paving his career path. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his lifelong - friends, family and supporters.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019
