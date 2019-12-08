|
|
George Charles Funk 94 of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, husband of the late Claire Schulter Funk passed away, Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, 28 Nov 2019 at the home of his son in Beaufort, South Carolina surrounded by close family. Born May 6, 1925 in Hellertown Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late George and Maizie (Naegely) Funk. He was a United States Marine who served in the Pacific during WWII, was known by many friends as Lefty, and worked in the construction and steel fabrication field until his retirement. He was a fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburg Steelers.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by sons Charles (Linda) Funk and George (Sue) Funk, daughters Georgette (Edward) Burritt, Sandra Woerner and Janice (Edward) Emery, his brother Eugene "Lee" (Joyce), son-in-law Richard Weikert, along with 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife Claire he was preceded in death by his brothers Herby, Clarence, Norman and his sisters Edna, Edith and Elizabeth and a great grandchild Anthony.
SERVICES: A private service will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown PA where he will be laid to rest next to his wife of 42 years who passed away in 1987. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019