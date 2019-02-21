George Christopher Henry, of Allentown, passed away on February 19th at the age of 59. George was a good natured person who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was born in Allentown to the late: Joseph A. and Gertrude Margaret (Zeeh) Henry and had been employed by Via of the Lehigh Valley. George was predeceased by his brother John J. Henry and is survived by his Sister Paula M. Henry and her companion James G. Guinan and brother Richard E. Henry, along with nieces and nephews. On Saturday February 23rd a service will be held at 10:30AM at Grandview Cemetery, in Allentown, at their mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please give to Via of the Lehigh Valley or to The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. www.weberfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary