George Donald Gubich, 80, of Macungie, passed away peacefully, on August 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy May Gubich. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Alex and Altha (Kunsman) Gubich. George was a member of the Army, and was an Iron Worker in the Lehigh Valley. George loved his family as well as his time in the Florida Keys. Surviving with his wife are children: Melissa Bicking, of Wilkes-Barre; Denise Gubich, of Falls Church, VA; Glenn Gubich, of Allentown; Jeffrey M. Feather, and his wife Sandra, of Clarks Summit; John Feather, of Frisco, CO; and Jay Feather, of Brooklyn, NY; siblings: Bill Kunsman, and his wife Maryann, of Bethlehem; Nancy Petruny, and her husband Pat, of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers: Al Kunsman and Ronald Gubish. Services will be held privately. The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Hellertown, is in charge of arrangements. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019