George A. "Drew" Sacks, 74, of L. Macungie Twp., passed away in his home of complications of Parkinson's disease on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was the husband of Judith E. (Hipple). Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late George H. and Jayne (McCloskey) Sacks. Drew was a 1964 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and a 1968 graduate of LaSalle University. He was employed for many years in the accounting department of B. Braun. After retiring, Drew was employed at all three Lehigh Valley area Wegmans stores. In the 1980's, he was also the owner of the former Trexler Mall indoor miniature golf course.
Survivors: wife; daughter, Melanie Canter and husband, Chris, of Arlington, VA; brother, John H., of New Jersey; two grandsons. He was preceded in death by brother, James M.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com
)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, www.michaeljfox.org
or P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or to the Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown 18103.