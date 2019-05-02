Home

POWERED BY

Services
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for George Baringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Baringer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George E. Baringer Obituary
George E. Baringer, 85, of Quakertown, died Sunday, April, 28 at Rockhill Community in Sellersville. Born in Richlandtown, he was a son of the late Wilmer & Iva Mae (Zuck) Baringer. He graduated from QHS and studied at Penn State University. After Penn State he was employed by Bethlehem Steel. George was a Veteran of the United States Army. George enjoyed playing golf, baseball and drums. He was an avid reader, liked politics and had many interests. He was a very devoted son for taking care of his parents. Surviving are his nieces: Linda Alderfer, husband Scott of Emmaus, Peggy Richert, husband Harvey of Spinnerstown, Cindy Lockwood of Center Valley and Marsha Mease of Coopersburg and nephews: Gregory, wife Debra and Jonathan, wife Deanna both of Coopersburg. A time of remembrance will be held 6:00 PM Sunday, May 5 in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, with a visitation beginning at 5:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Benner Hall Association, 1260 E Cherry Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now