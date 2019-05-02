George E. Baringer, 85, of Quakertown, died Sunday, April, 28 at Rockhill Community in Sellersville. Born in Richlandtown, he was a son of the late Wilmer & Iva Mae (Zuck) Baringer. He graduated from QHS and studied at Penn State University. After Penn State he was employed by Bethlehem Steel. George was a Veteran of the United States Army. George enjoyed playing golf, baseball and drums. He was an avid reader, liked politics and had many interests. He was a very devoted son for taking care of his parents. Surviving are his nieces: Linda Alderfer, husband Scott of Emmaus, Peggy Richert, husband Harvey of Spinnerstown, Cindy Lockwood of Center Valley and Marsha Mease of Coopersburg and nephews: Gregory, wife Debra and Jonathan, wife Deanna both of Coopersburg. A time of remembrance will be held 6:00 PM Sunday, May 5 in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, with a visitation beginning at 5:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Benner Hall Association, 1260 E Cherry Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary