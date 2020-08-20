1/1
George E. Bobby
George E. Bobby, 75, of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, formerly of Catasauqua PA, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late George E. and Helen (Klusek) Bobby. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Allentown. He retired from the PPL Corporation after many years of service in various maintenance and line operation positions. He will be deeply missed by his sister, Georgine, his nephews and nieces, and all his many friends and family he enjoyed spending time with throughout his life. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved his trips to the casino and he especially loved taking care of his dogs Bo and Nudgie.

His family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to his extended family at Cedarbrook Nursing Home for all their loving support and care they provided for George over the years.

Survivors: Sister, Georgine M. Zieger of Center Valley, PA; Nephews: Frank Zieger of Alburtis, PA and Edward Zieger of Center Valley; Nieces Diane Foster of Center Valley and Beth Ann Bodisch of Doylestown, PA.

Services: 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Cedarbrook Nursing Home 350 South Cedarbrook Road Allentown, 18104.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
