George E. Dettmer, Jr., 78 of Moore Township, went to be with his Lord on Christmas day, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, New York.
Born October 13, 1941 in Cherryville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George E. and the late Mildred (Kleppinger) Dettmer, Sr. He and his wife, Judith E. (Wirth) Dettmer were married on April 16, 1960.
He was a pilot and welder at Bethlehem Steel, owned and operated the former Dettmer's Repair Shop, and managed Bath Hardware for many years. If anything needed to be fixed, he was known to be a MacGyver and fix it. He served three terms as a Pennsylvania State Constable and was a notary public. He was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville. George was a passionate hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Nimrod Hunting Club. He was also a member of the Blue Knights International motorcycle club. George loved make people laugh with his wit and humor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, George E. Dettmer, III of Fulton, NY, daughters, Lorri L. Zeravsky of Moore Township, Susie A. Dettmer wife of Michael Cantrel of Bath, and Bonnie B. wife of Dan Pritchard of Bell Buckle, TN, brothers, Rev. Paul Dettmer, Mark Dettmer and Russell Dettmer, sisters, Rose Chamberlain, Ruth Blose, and June Ingersoll, eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067, followed by an 11:30 AM funeral service at the Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville, all on Friday, January 3, 2020. Interment will follow at Pennsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dream Come True, Blue Ridge Chapter in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
