George E. Diamantopoulos, 89 of Bethlehem died on May 17, 2019 at home. The husband of Polyxeni (Miga) Diamantopoulos, they were married 60 years on May 17th., the day of his passing. George was born on October 24, 1929 in Ismailia, Egypt, son of the late Emmanuel and Marica (Protopapa) Diamantopoulos.George worked for Mobil Oil Corporation in Marine Transportation retiring after 22 years. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem.Survivors: His wife Polyxeni, sons Emmanuel husband of Dawn and Nicholas husband of Terri, brother Anthony Diamond (Beulah), four grandsons George Alex, Paul Nicholas, Conner Evangelos and Gabriel George; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother Dimitri Diamandopoulos and his wife Suzanne.Service: Viewing on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10AM-11AM followed by the Funeral at 11 AM all at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd, Bethlehem. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Allentown. Funeral arrangements by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem.Contributions: To the Cathedral.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019