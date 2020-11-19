1/2
George E. Folk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Folk, USN (Ret), passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was born in Reading and graduated from Liberty High School. He attended Harcum Junior College and Northampton Community College. After his first enlistment in the Navy ended in 1947, George qualified as a journeyman sheet metal worker. He was recalled to active duty during the Berlin Crisis, and elected to remain in the Navy for the next 22 years, finally retiring in 1983 after 26 years active duty. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9264, as well as the American Legion Post 367, and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Post 415.

Survivors: George will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Carole D'Agustino of Manchester, PA; sister, Marilyn Frack, of Allentown; stepdaughters Mary Lou Cressman, wife of Lawrence Cressman of Macungie, and Patricia Keifer of Lincoln, NE, stepsons John Hoffner, husband of Cheryl of New Tripoli, and Thomas Hoffner, husband of Sally of Slatington, grandsons, six granddaughters, and fifteen great grandchildren. Preceding him in death were first wife Gertrude, second wife Dorothy, daughters Barbara Auerbach and Patricia Kersman, sisters Miriam Fatzinger, Joan Keiper, Florence Reinbold, Dorothy Furst, and Carmen Wieand, brothers Donald, Robert, Jack, and Bruce Folk, and grandson David Hoffner and his daughter, Brittani.

George was a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church, formerly Messiah Lutheran Church, 2020 Worthington Avenue, Bethlehem, PA ,18017, since 1954, and served on Church Council and chaired the Property Committee and the Memorial Committees for many years. He would be pleased to know that memorials be given to the church in lieu of flowers.

Services: Due to social distancing regulations a private burial will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem Pa 18108. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
God bless to one of the sweetest and humble man I've ever had the honor to call my friend. He was a hero in two Wars and we were all blessed to hear his stories of his time in the service.
As they say in the Navy Fair Winds and following Seas.
Rest in peace my friend.
I will miss you.
Stephen Savage
Friend
November 18, 2020
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved