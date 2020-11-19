George E. Folk, USN (Ret), passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was born in Reading and graduated from Liberty High School. He attended Harcum Junior College and Northampton Community College. After his first enlistment in the Navy ended in 1947, George qualified as a journeyman sheet metal worker. He was recalled to active duty during the Berlin Crisis, and elected to remain in the Navy for the next 22 years, finally retiring in 1983 after 26 years active duty. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9264, as well as the American Legion Post 367, and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Post 415.



Survivors: George will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Carole D'Agustino of Manchester, PA; sister, Marilyn Frack, of Allentown; stepdaughters Mary Lou Cressman, wife of Lawrence Cressman of Macungie, and Patricia Keifer of Lincoln, NE, stepsons John Hoffner, husband of Cheryl of New Tripoli, and Thomas Hoffner, husband of Sally of Slatington, grandsons, six granddaughters, and fifteen great grandchildren. Preceding him in death were first wife Gertrude, second wife Dorothy, daughters Barbara Auerbach and Patricia Kersman, sisters Miriam Fatzinger, Joan Keiper, Florence Reinbold, Dorothy Furst, and Carmen Wieand, brothers Donald, Robert, Jack, and Bruce Folk, and grandson David Hoffner and his daughter, Brittani.



George was a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church, formerly Messiah Lutheran Church, 2020 Worthington Avenue, Bethlehem, PA ,18017, since 1954, and served on Church Council and chaired the Property Committee and the Memorial Committees for many years. He would be pleased to know that memorials be given to the church in lieu of flowers.



Services: Due to social distancing regulations a private burial will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem Pa 18108. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store