ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
George E Hill

George E Hill Obituary
George E. Hill, 94 of Easton died June 27, 2019. A son of the late Blanche & Frank Hill, he was a graduate of the Merchant Marine Academy and served in the Merchant Marines in the South Pacific and Europe during WWII retiring as chief engineer. He was employed by Ingersoll-Rand, Cameron Division from '58 -'70. He and his wife of 62 years, Hilda, traveled the world and had been active members of 1st Presbyterian Church. George loved nature and could repair or build anything. Surviving with his wife are daughters: Sandra Peare, Audrey Hill; & sister: Virginia Scrivani. Burial will be at the family plot in VA. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Hospice.
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019
