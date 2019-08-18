|
George E. Reichard, 91, of Wescosville, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late George W. and Lulu L. (Lichtenwalner) Reichard. He was a 1945 graduate of Allentown High School and a long time employee of the PBNE Railroad. George enjoyed gardening, bowling, golf, and singing in the choir at Nativity Lutheran Church of Allentown. He was a member and Past Master of the Jordan-Martin Lodge No. 673 F. & A. M. Music was his passion. He could play many instruments and taught lessons at the Keyboard Music Center as well as performed with numerous bands around the Lehigh Valley.
Survivors: He will be dearly missed by his wife of 37 years, Sandra J. (Kotsch) Reichard, his son, George M. of Maryland, daughter, Lori Mosser and husband, Tim of Allentown, granddaughters, Madison and Olivia, sister, Constance Taylor of West Chester, nieces and nephews.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Nativity Lutheran Church of Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019