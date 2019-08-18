Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for George Reichard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Reichard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Reichard Obituary
George E. Reichard, 91, of Wescosville, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late George W. and Lulu L. (Lichtenwalner) Reichard. He was a 1945 graduate of Allentown High School and a long time employee of the PBNE Railroad. George enjoyed gardening, bowling, golf, and singing in the choir at Nativity Lutheran Church of Allentown. He was a member and Past Master of the Jordan-Martin Lodge No. 673 F. & A. M. Music was his passion. He could play many instruments and taught lessons at the Keyboard Music Center as well as performed with numerous bands around the Lehigh Valley.

Survivors: He will be dearly missed by his wife of 37 years, Sandra J. (Kotsch) Reichard, his son, George M. of Maryland, daughter, Lori Mosser and husband, Tim of Allentown, granddaughters, Madison and Olivia, sister, Constance Taylor of West Chester, nieces and nephews.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Nativity Lutheran Church of Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now