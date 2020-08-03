George E. Sturtevant, 91, formerly of Macungie, PA and Sun City Center, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL.



He was preceded in death by his wife Lois V. Sturtevant who passed away on July 9, 2020. They were married 69 years last December.



Born in Morristown, NJ he was the son of the late Eva Smith and Charles Edward Sturtevant.



George worked for Mack Trucks for 35 years. He was a United States Air Force veteran.



Survivors: son: Edward and his wife Joyce, grandchildren; Meaghan and husband Matthew Nieves. Pre-deceased by granddaughter Amy, wife of Jamie Roth. Six great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.



Daughter: Kim and her husband Richard Hummel, grandchildren; Jaime, Jill and husband Alex Schrader, Jason and wife Kaitlin. Three great granddaughters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store