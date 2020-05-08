George Edward Uding Jr. 88, of Naples Fl, passed away Wednesday after a brief but devastating illness surrounded by his daughters. George was born in Sainte Genevieve Missouri in March of 1932 to George and Gertrude Lurk Uding. After George graduated from Valle high school he joined the US Navy during the Korean War where he served on an aircraft carrier.
After the service, he launched a successful and storied career in manufacturing that spanned several decades and continents, earning him a write up in Forbes magazine and mentions in the Wall Street Journal. He married Margaret (Marge) Irose and they became the proud parents of 5 daughters.
George spent most of his career inthe Portland Cement Industry, first as CEO, President of Essroc Corporation with the Societe des Cement Français and then as the President of the Medusa Corporation and finally as a Director of the Southdown Corporation.
George was so many things, an astute and intuitive businessman, a born leader, a lifelong devout Catholic and the quintessential gentleman. In addition to his parents and 2 wives, he was predeceased by his brother Glennon Uding. He is survived by his sister Kathleen (Garry) Chaput of St Loius, his daughters Cheryl (Scott) Minnier of Rome Pa, Ellen (Robert) Coe of Baltimore Md, Laura (Thomas) Beaupre of Macungie Pa, Mary Jennifer (Matthew) Wiley of Oreland Pa and Kristie (Patrick) Guttin of Sandpoint Id. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tyler, Eli, Jesse, Amy, Olivia, Ian, Chip, Alexandra, Benjamin, Reina, Kaitlyn, Alexander, Zachary, Nathan and Ashley, his 6 great grandchildren and his dog Zoe.
The family will hold a small private ceremony. They also ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Hospice or the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by the Bartholomew – Schisler Funeral Home, Nazareth Pa.
After the service, he launched a successful and storied career in manufacturing that spanned several decades and continents, earning him a write up in Forbes magazine and mentions in the Wall Street Journal. He married Margaret (Marge) Irose and they became the proud parents of 5 daughters.
George spent most of his career inthe Portland Cement Industry, first as CEO, President of Essroc Corporation with the Societe des Cement Français and then as the President of the Medusa Corporation and finally as a Director of the Southdown Corporation.
George was so many things, an astute and intuitive businessman, a born leader, a lifelong devout Catholic and the quintessential gentleman. In addition to his parents and 2 wives, he was predeceased by his brother Glennon Uding. He is survived by his sister Kathleen (Garry) Chaput of St Loius, his daughters Cheryl (Scott) Minnier of Rome Pa, Ellen (Robert) Coe of Baltimore Md, Laura (Thomas) Beaupre of Macungie Pa, Mary Jennifer (Matthew) Wiley of Oreland Pa and Kristie (Patrick) Guttin of Sandpoint Id. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tyler, Eli, Jesse, Amy, Olivia, Ian, Chip, Alexandra, Benjamin, Reina, Kaitlyn, Alexander, Zachary, Nathan and Ashley, his 6 great grandchildren and his dog Zoe.
The family will hold a small private ceremony. They also ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Hospice or the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by the Bartholomew – Schisler Funeral Home, Nazareth Pa.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.