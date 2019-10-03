|
George F. Kuba, Sr., 91, of Lower Saucon Twp. died peacefully, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Margaret C. (Chavar) Davis and the late Rosella (DiBonafazio) Kuba. George was born in Harwood Mines on January 23, 1928 to the late Joseph & Helen (Evanko) Kuba. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. George was an inspector in the Welding Division for Air Products Corp. for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, Assistant Scout Master of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 349, Hellertown, and a member of the International Association of Machinists.
SURVIVORS: Children: James A. Davis (Roxanne E.) of Fogelsville, Mark A. Davis (Tammy J.) of Hellertown, George F. Kuba, Jr. (Tamara J.) of Bethel; Daughter-in-law: Kim of Mifflinburg; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Predeceased by Children: Mario J. Kuba, Mary Catherine Rawls; grandson: Jeremy Michael Kuba; and many siblings.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 and 8:15 - 9:15 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 First St., Bethlehem. The interment with Military Honors will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus School, 300 Leonard Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019