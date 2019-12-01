|
George F. Lyons, passed away on November 23rd. George was born on December 2nd, 1935 to the late Howard and Amanda Lyons in Phillipsburg, NJ. He lived most of his life in Easton, PA and attended Easton H.S.. He joined the U.S. Marine Corp in 1953 and served for 12 years which included three tours in Vietnam. He moved to Indianapolis, IN in 2017 to be closer to his nieces who adored him. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Howard (Bob) and Harold Lyons. George is survived by his son Ricky Lyons, granddaughter Abbe Lyons, great grandson Jace; nieces Mitzi Lyons and Kelly Schoettle and nephews Bo Lyons, Mitchell Lyons, and Thomas Lyons.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019