Brother George Farkas MSC
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brother George Farkas, MSC died on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was 88 years old. He was born in Northampton, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1931 to George and Sophia (Baziak) Farkas.

Br. George had one brother, three sisters, and one half-sister who predeceased him. They were Andrew Farkas, Elizabeth Farkas, Anne Stackel, and Mary Andrews, and his half-sister Margaret Milander. He has numerous nieces and nephews.

In accordance with the virus guidelines a Mass of Christian Burial for Brother George will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3rd, 10:00AM at the Sacred Heart Villa with his community of Priests, Brothers, Relatives and invited Guests. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Haycock, PA. Family requests memorial contributions in brother's memory to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart Villa, 3300 Station Avenue, Center Valley, PA 18034. Additional information can be found on www.donahuefuneral.com or 215-348-9421.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Villa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donahue Funeral Home
210 Ridge Rd
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 859-8099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved