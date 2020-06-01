Brother George Farkas, MSC died on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was 88 years old. He was born in Northampton, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1931 to George and Sophia (Baziak) Farkas.
Br. George had one brother, three sisters, and one half-sister who predeceased him. They were Andrew Farkas, Elizabeth Farkas, Anne Stackel, and Mary Andrews, and his half-sister Margaret Milander. He has numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the virus guidelines a Mass of Christian Burial for Brother George will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3rd, 10:00AM at the Sacred Heart Villa with his community of Priests, Brothers, Relatives and invited Guests. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Haycock, PA. Family requests memorial contributions in brother's memory to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart Villa, 3300 Station Avenue, Center Valley, PA 18034. Additional information can be found on www.donahuefuneral.com or 215-348-9421.
Br. George had one brother, three sisters, and one half-sister who predeceased him. They were Andrew Farkas, Elizabeth Farkas, Anne Stackel, and Mary Andrews, and his half-sister Margaret Milander. He has numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the virus guidelines a Mass of Christian Burial for Brother George will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3rd, 10:00AM at the Sacred Heart Villa with his community of Priests, Brothers, Relatives and invited Guests. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Haycock, PA. Family requests memorial contributions in brother's memory to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart Villa, 3300 Station Avenue, Center Valley, PA 18034. Additional information can be found on www.donahuefuneral.com or 215-348-9421.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 1, 2020.