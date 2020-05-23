George H. Shelly, 93, of Emmaus, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. His wife of 63 years, Mildred M. Shelly died on May 4, 2016. Born in Dillinger Station, he was the son of the late Russell and Cecilia (Heist) Shelly. He was a member of Zionsville Bible Fellowship Church. George grew up and worked on the family farm for many years until taking a position with Bell Telephone, until he retired in 1993. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, and sharing blueberries and asparagus with family and friends. George kept his many rose bushes impeccably manicured, knowing the names of all the varieties. He was always quick with a joke, many being original and some a little corny. George was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan.



Survivors: Children, Donna A. Platz (Duane), Donald G. Shelly (Mary), and David P. Shelly (Lisa); Grandchildren, Sarah & Shannon Shelly, Nicole Steirer (Chris) and Christopher Shelly (Gisselle); and Great-Grandchildren, Noah and Ava Steirer, and Lincoln Shelly. He was preceded in death by a Brother, Ray.



Services: Private due to gathering restrictions. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zionsville Bible Fellowship Church, 6401 Vera Cruz Road, Zionsville PA 18092.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store