George J. Hazakis, 80 of Allentown died on May 17, 2019.Survivors: Daughter Irene Skoutelas, sons John (Angie) and Paul (Diane), brother Louis and six grandchildren. Predeceased by a daughter Sophia.Service: Viewing on Tuesday May 21, 2019 12noon-1PM, followed by the Funeral at 1 PM in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com Contributions: To the family c/o Herron Funeral Home 458 Center St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019