John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1607 W. Union Blvd.
Bethlehem, PA

Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1607 W. Union Blvd.
Bethlehem, PA

George J. Hazakis Obituary
George J. Hazakis, 80 of Allentown died on May 17, 2019.Survivors: Daughter Irene Skoutelas, sons John (Angie) and Paul (Diane), brother Louis and six grandchildren. Predeceased by a daughter Sophia.Service: Viewing on Tuesday May 21, 2019 12noon-1PM, followed by the Funeral at 1 PM in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com Contributions: To the family c/o Herron Funeral Home 458 Center St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019
