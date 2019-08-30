|
George J. Malmos, 89 of Boca Raton, FL formerly of Lehigh Valley, PA died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his residence. Born December 20, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late George and Irene (Gliba) Malmos. He was the husband of the late Joanne D. (Keiser). Survivors include 2 sons, 1 daughter and 2 grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother. Graveside Services will be held on Tues. Sept. 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville, PA. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's honor to Trustbridge (Hospice of Palm Beach County) c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019