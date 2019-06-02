|
George J. Sigley, 90, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in LVH - Muhlenberg. His wife of 60 years, Millie R. (Zeiner) Sigley, died in 2014. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Sterling and Stella (Place) Sigley. An Army veteran of the Korean War, George was employed by Paul B. Wood Tires for 28 years before retiring.Surviving are 2 sons, George, Jr. (Beth) of Royersford and Gary (Dianne) of Bethlehem; a brother, Donald in Florida; 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Melissa, Steven, Megan and Erik; 4 great-grandchildren, Lily, Keegan, Alyannah and Jude. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time.Memorial donations may be sent to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Send online condolences to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019