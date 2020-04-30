George Kozak, Jr., 90, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Arden Courts, Upper Macungie Twp. He is the husband of the late Alice M. (Bocherer) Kozak, who died April 20, 2013. George was born in Upper Milford Twp., on February 13, 1930 to the late George Kozak, Sr. and Helen (Hotchko) Kozak. He worked in construction the majority of his life. SURVIVORS: Daughters: Kim M. (James R.) Handy of Redmond, WA; Karen K. (Kevin) Lott of Hellertown; brothers: Paul (Nancy) in FL, Joseph (Virginia) of Allentown, Samuel of Macungie; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Predeceased by son: Alan Kozak; siblings: Anna Nakata, Michael, John, Charles, Peter. SERVICE: Graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Social distancing will be observed at the graveside. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.