George L. Bernhard, 78, of Breinigsville, passed away July 6, 2020. Born in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, he was the son of the late Georg and Franziska (Lampl) Bernhard. George was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy Bernhard.
He was the founder and owner of Bernhard's Sales & Service. Upon his retirement, George loved spending time with family and friends, at home, in Florida, and in Germany. Outside of work, he was an avid G scale train collector and built both indoor and outdoor layouts. He also loved taking his vintage Volkswagen Beetle collection to various Volkswagen car shows.
He is lovingly remembered by his two sons: Edward and his wife Carolyn, and Bryant and his wife, Tonya; five grandchildren: Kassondra, Kaitlynn, Lara, Scott, and Gavin; two brothers: Hans and Conrad; and two sisters: Elisabeth and Rosemarie.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in passing by a sister, Hedwig.
Friends and family are encouraged to enjoy their own celebration of his life as they see fit.
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com