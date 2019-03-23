George Larkin Burch of Whitehall, 94, passed away on March 19, 2019 with his daughter by his side. He was the husband of the late Catherine (Gresser) Burch. They shared 67 years of marriage together. Born in Stewartsville, NJ, he was the eldest son of the late George and Mildred (Schenewolf) Burch. He proudly served in the South Pacific during World War II as a US Marine. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, working with his hands, and spending time with family and friends. His greatest joys were his three granddaughters.He is survived by his loving daughter, Kathy Carey (and husband Michael), beloved granddaughters Megan (and husband Tom Collins), Lauren (and fiancé Kyle Buck), and Taylor Carey, daughter-in-law Bernadine Burch, and siblings Mildred "Pete" Sell, Robert Burch, June Hanley, Elizabeth Medernach, and Lynn O'Callahan. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine and son George P. Burch, as well as siblings Ruth Kunkle, Frances Stephens, Ann Kraynak, Barbara Keefer, and Edwin Burch. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the loving caregivers of Whitehall Manor and Compassionate Care Hospice. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday March 25, 2019 in Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown, PA 18103 with Rev. Msgr. John P. Murphy as the Celebrant. Visitation with his family will begin at 10:00 am in the Church foyer. Interment will follow in Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Cemetery, Northampton.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's name to Peaceable Kingdom for animal rescue 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052 The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary