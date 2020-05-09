George M. Condash, 93, of Whitehall, passed away May 6, 2020, at The Gardens at Easton Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosalie D. (Phillipovich) Condash for more than 56 beautiful years before her passing at home in October of 2009. Born on September 27, 1926, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Pesta) Kondash. A graduate of West Hazelton High School, he was employed by the Air Products & Chemicals for over 38 years. George was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Coplay. He was a skilled hunter and an avid golfer. Geroge is survived by two children: Cynthia A., wife of Robert Ashcraft of Upper Macungie Township; son, Matthew G. and his wife, Kathy of Pottsville; grandchildren, Michael Ashcraft, Chelsea and Kaylee Condash. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor, wife of Gene Evanco. Burial services will take place privately due to current restrictions. A memorial mass will be celebrated in his memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Peter's R.C.C. at 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. Access to online condolences and updates can be found at