Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
George Kern
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. Kern III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George M. Kern III Obituary
George M. Kern III, 85, of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, November, 13, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Victoria Ann (Preibisch) Sosnowski Kern and the late Mary Lou (Witherow) Kern. Born in Westfield, MA, George was the son of the late Jean (Wardrope) and George Malon Kern, Jr. He was employed as a Product Manager at Silberline Manufacturing in Hometown for 20 years before retiring. George was a member of the Schneck House- Upper Lehigh Historical Society and the Mack Ski Club. He was a Leader for Boy Scout Troop #60 and fulfilled his "Bucket List" by going to the 7 Continents with his wife, Victoria. George was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Victoria, sons, George M. Kern, IV (Amy) of Mechanicsville, Va, Brian C. Kern (April) of Littleton, CO; step daughters, BettyAnn S. Bjorken (Randall) of Wyomissing, PA, VickyAnn J. Mitchell (Michael) of Fairbanks, AK; sister, Carol J. Wheeler of Floral Lakes, FL; grandchildren, Zachary and Rachel; step grandchildren, Sonja, Erik, Benjamin, Hannah, Elias, Samuel, Phoebe, Rachel, Ethan, and Caleb; step great grandson, Oliver.

Service: A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday November 20, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309 Schnecksville, PA with the Rev. Dr. Allan Kramer Moyer officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and 10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m Wednesday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now