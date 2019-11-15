|
George M. Kern III, 85, of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, November, 13, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Victoria Ann (Preibisch) Sosnowski Kern and the late Mary Lou (Witherow) Kern. Born in Westfield, MA, George was the son of the late Jean (Wardrope) and George Malon Kern, Jr. He was employed as a Product Manager at Silberline Manufacturing in Hometown for 20 years before retiring. George was a member of the Schneck House- Upper Lehigh Historical Society and the Mack Ski Club. He was a Leader for Boy Scout Troop #60 and fulfilled his "Bucket List" by going to the 7 Continents with his wife, Victoria. George was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Victoria, sons, George M. Kern, IV (Amy) of Mechanicsville, Va, Brian C. Kern (April) of Littleton, CO; step daughters, BettyAnn S. Bjorken (Randall) of Wyomissing, PA, VickyAnn J. Mitchell (Michael) of Fairbanks, AK; sister, Carol J. Wheeler of Floral Lakes, FL; grandchildren, Zachary and Rachel; step grandchildren, Sonja, Erik, Benjamin, Hannah, Elias, Samuel, Phoebe, Rachel, Ethan, and Caleb; step great grandson, Oliver.
Service: A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday November 20, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309 Schnecksville, PA with the Rev. Dr. Allan Kramer Moyer officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and 10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m Wednesday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019