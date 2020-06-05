George M. Neupauer, 85, of Kirkland Village, Bethlehem, and formerly of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Fountain Hill surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary A. (Walakovits) Neupauer, to whom he was married for 55 beautiful years. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this August 22nd. Born in Egypt, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel W. and Sophia (Makovsky) Neupauer.
He served honorably as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Moravian College in 1962 and a Master in Education from Lehigh University in 1968. For 31 years, he touched the lives of many children through his role as an elementary school teacher and principal in the Bethlehem Area School District. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. He was a faithful parishioner, lector, and Eucharistic minister at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church of Coplay, and a member and past President of the Holy Name Society.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife, gardening, golfing, going to the casino, and watching sports, especially Phillies, Eagles, Notre Dame football, and University of Virginia basketball.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary A. (Walakovits) Neupauer; daughter, Janis (Neupauer) Stiglich and her husband John of Quakertown, daughter Maria (Neupauer) Schubert and her husband Paul of Downingtown, and daughter Roseanna of Lafayette, Colorado; and grandchildren: John Stiglich and wife Emily, and Jennica Stiglich. He was predeceased by his brothers: Samuel, John, Jacob, Albert, William, and Edward Neupauer.
Due to current restrictions, burial will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Contact neup262@outlook.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter R.C. Church 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, PA 18037 c/o Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
He served honorably as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Moravian College in 1962 and a Master in Education from Lehigh University in 1968. For 31 years, he touched the lives of many children through his role as an elementary school teacher and principal in the Bethlehem Area School District. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. He was a faithful parishioner, lector, and Eucharistic minister at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church of Coplay, and a member and past President of the Holy Name Society.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife, gardening, golfing, going to the casino, and watching sports, especially Phillies, Eagles, Notre Dame football, and University of Virginia basketball.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary A. (Walakovits) Neupauer; daughter, Janis (Neupauer) Stiglich and her husband John of Quakertown, daughter Maria (Neupauer) Schubert and her husband Paul of Downingtown, and daughter Roseanna of Lafayette, Colorado; and grandchildren: John Stiglich and wife Emily, and Jennica Stiglich. He was predeceased by his brothers: Samuel, John, Jacob, Albert, William, and Edward Neupauer.
Due to current restrictions, burial will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Contact neup262@outlook.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter R.C. Church 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, PA 18037 c/o Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 5, 2020.