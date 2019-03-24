Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
George Michael Onufer, Jr., 93, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, February 28, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where he had recently moved. He was a loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and treasured husband of 64 years to his wife, Bess. He was founder and president of Onufer Aluminum Construction, including Mr. O's Handyman's Headquarters. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy where he received both the American and European Theater of Operations ribbon as well as the Victory Medal.Survivors: He is survived by son, David and his wife Debra of Virginia; daughters, Susan Moyer of California and Laurie Merrill of Georgia; and son, Jonathan of Florida; a brother, Edward; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services: Family and friends are invited to attend services at Kohut Funeral Home, 950 North Front St., Allentown at 11 AM, Saturday, May 4. The family will receive visitors before the service 10-11 AM.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019
