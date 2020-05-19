George M. Resetco
George M. Resetco, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in hospice at Moravian Village. He was the husband of the late Lois (Ritz) Resetco. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Prevelige) Resetco. George served in the U.S. Army Infantry during World War II for which he was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a Senior Staff Accountant at the Bethlehem Steel Co. before retiring in 1983 after 27 years of service. Surviving are two daughters, Lois Landis of Walnutport and Nancy Prozonic, and her husband Frank, of South Whitehall Township; grandchildren, Caitlin Sabourin, and her husband Andrew, and Timothy and his girlfriend Francesca Pellegrino. He was predeceased by a grandson Matthew. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.
