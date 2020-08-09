1/1
George M. Rodenbach
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George M. Rodenbach, 96 years, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Country Meadows of Allentown. He was the widower of Elinor M. (Hess) Rodenbach. Born in Lower Macungie Twp, he was the son of the late William G. and Martha E. (Frey) Rodenbach.

He was a controller for the former Trojan Powder Co. and its successors for 40 years until he retired in 1987. After that George worked for NitroChemical Energy Corp for 5 years. He was also an auditor for Upper Macungie Twp, served on the board of the Upper Macungie Twp Authority, and was the financial secretary for the Fogelsville Fire Co. for 15 years. He was a member of Lehigh Lodge #326 in Macungie, a 32nd Degree Mason of the Lehigh Consistory, where he was a 50 year member, and a member of the Rajah Shrine Temple in Reading. George was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Fogelsville. He was a proud WW2 veteran having served in the US Army on the Alaskan Frontier and returned numerous times later in life to relive memories.

George was a dedicated family man and a meticulous gardener. But his favorite hobby was sparked by his Pa. German ancestry. He intensely researched all of his and his wife's ancestral lines for 30 years where he met and assisted many other researchers and belonged to numerous historical and genealogical societies. The result of his research became his published book entitled "Clearing Brook". He also is published in numerous other books as a collaborative author. All of his files and books are on loan to the Weisenberg Lowhill Township Historical Society library where they are available for public use after current restrictions are lifted.

Survivors: Daughters, Karen Sue Rex (Leonard) of Lynnville and Debra Ann Thornbury (Thomas) of Morganville, NJ; sisters, Joyce Hahn of Allentown, Sandra Schaller (Kermit) of Loveland, CO, grandchildren, Melissa (Kyle), Jeremy (Erin), Alec (Candey), and Austin; great grandchildren, Ashya, Mikayla, Xaden, Braylin, and Devin; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Carl and Richard.

Private Services. Interment, Western Salisbury Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Weisenberg/Lowhill Historical Society, for genealogy purposes, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
To Mr. Rodenbach’s family,
I worked in the Marx Room of Local History at the Easton Area Public Library and saw Mr. Rodenbach frequently for many years. He was such a nice, pleasant man, very knowledgeable regarding his family history and always generous with that knowledge. Please accept my sympathy on the passing of your dear one.
Sincerely,
Barbara M. Sceurman
Barbara Sceurman
Acquaintance
August 6, 2020
Karen and Debra and families. Sorry for the loss of your father. Your Dad and I worked together at the fire company and church for many years and always enjoyed him telling me about all his stories while he traced his ancestors. He certainly had a passion with that. Your families will be in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace George.

Janet and Jeff Grim
Jeffrey Grim
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved