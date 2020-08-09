George M. Rodenbach, 96 years, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Country Meadows of Allentown. He was the widower of Elinor M. (Hess) Rodenbach. Born in Lower Macungie Twp, he was the son of the late William G. and Martha E. (Frey) Rodenbach.
He was a controller for the former Trojan Powder Co. and its successors for 40 years until he retired in 1987. After that George worked for NitroChemical Energy Corp for 5 years. He was also an auditor for Upper Macungie Twp, served on the board of the Upper Macungie Twp Authority, and was the financial secretary for the Fogelsville Fire Co. for 15 years. He was a member of Lehigh Lodge #326 in Macungie, a 32nd Degree Mason of the Lehigh Consistory, where he was a 50 year member, and a member of the Rajah Shrine Temple in Reading. George was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Fogelsville. He was a proud WW2 veteran having served in the US Army on the Alaskan Frontier and returned numerous times later in life to relive memories.
George was a dedicated family man and a meticulous gardener. But his favorite hobby was sparked by his Pa. German ancestry. He intensely researched all of his and his wife's ancestral lines for 30 years where he met and assisted many other researchers and belonged to numerous historical and genealogical societies. The result of his research became his published book entitled "Clearing Brook". He also is published in numerous other books as a collaborative author. All of his files and books are on loan to the Weisenberg Lowhill Township Historical Society library where they are available for public use after current restrictions are lifted.
Survivors: Daughters, Karen Sue Rex (Leonard) of Lynnville and Debra Ann Thornbury (Thomas) of Morganville, NJ; sisters, Joyce Hahn of Allentown, Sandra Schaller (Kermit) of Loveland, CO, grandchildren, Melissa (Kyle), Jeremy (Erin), Alec (Candey), and Austin; great grandchildren, Ashya, Mikayla, Xaden, Braylin, and Devin; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Carl and Richard.
Private Services. Interment, Western Salisbury Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Weisenberg/Lowhill Historical Society, for genealogy purposes, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.