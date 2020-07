Dear Dora and Thalia,

You are in my thoughts in this time of sorrow. I'm still in shock and feel like I lost my little brother, too. He was larger than life and gave me so many great memories to carry with me and remember him with love and laughter. I hope you will take comfort in your own memories and know he's at peace now. I'm always here for you just as I was throughout the years the with George. Don't ever hesitate to call on me. Stay safe and love each other.

Lisa Brugger

Friend