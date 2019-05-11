George Patrick McGill, 78, of Janesville, WI passed away on Friday April 26, 2019. George was born July 22, 1940 in Montpelier, OH to the late Anna Belle and George McGill, Sr.George was a lover of reading, music, movies, history and politics, and strove throughout his life to educate himself. He served his country in the Marines as a young man, where he learned to weld, a skill that he would cultivate into his career in electronics and as an expert in metallurgy. A primarily self-educated semiconductor engineer, George had several patents in his name. He made friends easily everywhere he went and was well known for his sense of humor. He was an avid supporter of local libraries.He leaves behind his wife Melody McGill, and was the loving father of Shawn McGill, Daniel McGill, Carissa McGill-Dougherty, Rory McGill and Heather McGill. He was also a proud grandfather of Madison, Isabella, Jaden, Kayla, Landon and Cooper. George is also survived by his siblings: Mary Rupp, Patricia Rhodes, Lois Katherine Kirsch, and John McGill.A viewing and service will be held on Monday, May 13th at 10:30am at Pennsylvania Burial Company, Inc., 1327-29 South Broad Street, Philadelphia followed by a Military Committal Ceremony at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown at 2pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Wisconsin via www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary