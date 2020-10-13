George Pavlish, 88, of Bethlehem passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Anna (Huceravk) and Peter Pavlish. He was the loving husband of Irene R. (Kalman) Pavlish.
George proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean conflict. During his service, he earned the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Combat infantryman badge, the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the Medal of Peace and was also a member of the honor guard for Presidents Eisenhower and Truman. George owned and operated Pavlish Beverage which he opened in 1968. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 31, the Heights A.A. and the Roosevelt Democratic Club. He enjoyed playing golf and taking family pictures.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Irene Pavlish; daughter, Sheila Gea and her husband, Jerry; son, Barry Pavlish and his wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Shelby King, David Gea, Krista O'Connor and Mark Pavlish and 9 great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Barbuck and Margaret Pavlish and brothers, John Pavlish and Charlie Pavlish
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor, Department 13 Tulsa, OK 74182.
