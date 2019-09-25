|
George R. Butler, 82, of Allentown, passed away September 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of Dorothy (Mitchell) Butler. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late George and Rose (Sexton) Butler. George was a Cement Finisher for F.A. Rohrbach.
Survivors: Sons, Art, Jerry, Alphonso, and Andre Butler, David Jones, and George Efford; Daughters, Robin Wimberly, Valerie Butler, Tracey Asad, Bernadette Whitehurst, Angela Castro, and Crystal DeBerry; 44 Grandchildren; 22 Great-Grandchildren. George was predeceased by his daughter, Shirley Ann Mitchell.
Services: 11 AM Friday, September 27 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM Friday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019