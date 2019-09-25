Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
17th & Hamilton Sts
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Butler Obituary
George R. Butler, 82, of Allentown, passed away September 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of Dorothy (Mitchell) Butler. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late George and Rose (Sexton) Butler. George was a Cement Finisher for F.A. Rohrbach.

Survivors: Sons, Art, Jerry, Alphonso, and Andre Butler, David Jones, and George Efford; Daughters, Robin Wimberly, Valerie Butler, Tracey Asad, Bernadette Whitehurst, Angela Castro, and Crystal DeBerry; 44 Grandchildren; 22 Great-Grandchildren. George was predeceased by his daughter, Shirley Ann Mitchell.

Services: 11 AM Friday, September 27 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM Friday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now