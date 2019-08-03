Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
George R. Cope Obituary
George R. Cope, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019. He was the husband of the late June E. Cope (Breidenbach). Born in Bethlehem he was a son of George and Emma Cope. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for over 40 years.

George enjoyed all outdoor activities to include camping, motorcycle riding, hiking and bicycle riding. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with various friends over 60 years. He traveled the United States multiple times on his motorcycles and while camping with his wife and daughter. He belonged to various bowling leagues in the area and enjoyed spending time with his bowling buddies. He was a member of the Wanderer's and Mora clubs in Bethlehem as well as the Bushwacker's in Hellertown. He always enjoyed visiting with Bethlehem Steel Retiree's and enjoyed meeting new people. He enjoyed entertaining with his harmonicas. He also enjoyed doing the daily Jumble with his cousin Shirley.

George will be dearly missed by his daughter, Denise Cope of Bethlehem; as well as his cousin Shirley Biafore. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Schoenberger and brother Ronald Cope.

A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to honor George's life to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Morgenland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2019
