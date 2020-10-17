1/1
George R. Harris
George R. Harris, 87, of Emmaus, passed away in his home on October 16, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Drotar) Harris and they observed 62 years of marriage on September 27. Born in Bakerton, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer and Emily (Hadley) Harris. George graduated with honors from Barnesboro High School, Class of '51. He graduated with his Associates Degree from Penn State University and he earned his Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and he was employed by Bell Labs/AT&T as an electrical engineer. He was an active member at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus, where he served as a Lector and a Eucharistic Minister. George was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed dancing and good jazz.

Survivors: Wife, Nancy; Children, Michele Chwastiak and her husband, Mark, Robert Harris and his wife, Janice, and Collette Schubert and her husband, David; 16 Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held 6-8 PM Monday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: St. Ann's Church at the address listed above or to the American Cancer Society (for research purposes), P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Words cannot express the sorrow we feel at the loss of Mr. Harris. Our hearts are filed with love when we think of his smile, his wit, his charm, his sense of humor, his love and devotion to his family. He will be missed. To the Harris Family, you are in our thoughts and hearts.
Laura and Darren Kastner
Friend
