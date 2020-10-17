George R. Harris, 87, of Emmaus, passed away in his home on October 16, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Drotar) Harris and they observed 62 years of marriage on September 27. Born in Bakerton, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer and Emily (Hadley) Harris. George graduated with honors from Barnesboro High School, Class of '51. He graduated with his Associates Degree from Penn State University and he earned his Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and he was employed by Bell Labs/AT&T as an electrical engineer. He was an active member at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus, where he served as a Lector and a Eucharistic Minister. George was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed dancing and good jazz.
Survivors: Wife, Nancy; Children, Michele Chwastiak and her husband, Mark, Robert Harris and his wife, Janice, and Collette Schubert and her husband, David; 16 Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held 6-8 PM Monday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: St. Ann's Church at the address listed above or to the American Cancer Society
(for research purposes), P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.