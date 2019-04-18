George R. Hopwood, Jr., 81, of Blue Bell, PA, formerly of Hecktown, PA, passed away at home on Sunday April 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Born on August 17, 1937 in Easton PA, he was the son of the late George and Regina (Kline) Hopwood. He graduated from Nazareth Area Senior High School in 1955 and attended Penn State. He married Lorraine (Harpel) on October 24, 1959. George was a draftsman for Ingersoll-Rand of Phillipsburg, NJ for over 20 years and Bell and Howell until his retirement. A talented pianist and a lover of music, George also enjoyed nature, gardening, photography, design, history, philosophy and doing family genealogy. He loved aviation and automobiles. Survivors: George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Lorraine; sons Michael, Andrew (Rosemary), and John (Erin) Hopwood; daughters Sara (Robert) Feldman and Lynn (Glenn) Lunger and eight grandchildren Avery, Aidan, Rachel, Benjamin, Hannah, Olivia, Miles, and Harris. George was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters Ruth Shober and Marie Ervin.Services: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00A.M. in Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memory tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary