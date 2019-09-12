Home

SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
George R. Weidner, 76 of Allentown, died on September 10, 2019. He was the husband of Diane (Fenstermaker) Weidner.

Survivors: Wife Diane, son Dale and his wife Danette; daughters Leanne and Karen and her husband Fernando; 3 grandchildren. Predeceased by a sister, Joan.

Service: Calling on Friday, September 13th from 5:30 – 6PM with a service at 6PM at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103. Detailed obituary can be read at www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
