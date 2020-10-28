My sincere condolences to Dr. Smith’s family. He was my doctor and delivered my son, who is now almost 37, at Sacred Heart Hospital. Dr. Smith was a compassionate and caring doctor who also had time to listen. I would run into him at Weis Market, usually in the lottery line, and we always had a nice chat. I will always have very special memories of a very special doctor. Rest In Peace, Dr. Smith.

Sandra Diacogiannis

Friend