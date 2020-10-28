Dr. George S. Smith, Jr., 86, of Salisbury Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Kathleen A. Smith (Amore), who he married on June 21, 1958, and together they wrote their love story with adventures around the world. George dedicated his career to Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown, beginning with his residency and ultimately serving as the Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology, earning Physician of the Year in 1990. He is estimated to have delivered about 10,000 babies over the course of his career. He continued his life of service as a 22 year volunteer with Meals on Wheels as both a driver and board member. He earned his B.S. in 1955 from Muhlenberg College and his M.D. in 1959 from Temple University, where he was a member of Phi Rho Sigma. A native of Easton, he was the son of George S., Sr. and Theresa (Frace). George was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as Captain, Group Surgeon, in the 1st ABN Battle Group, 501st Infantry, 101st Airborne Division as a Screaming Eagle Paratrooper out of Fort Campbell, KY. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, and an active member and patron of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and School, Allentown. He enjoyed collecting stamps, puttering in his yard, and yearly family fishing trips to Canada. He is beloved by his survivors: Wife, Sons: George S., III of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Gerald J. (Kelly) of Charlotte, NC, Daughter: Kathleen A. Repa (Dean) of Bartlesville, OK, Siblings: Paul of Easton, PA, Stanley (Barbara) of Center, TX and Marie Williams of Stockertown, PA, Grandchildren: Brielle and Phillip Smith and Gil and Lee Repa, Great-Grandchildren: Daxton and Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. A viewing hour will be held on Friday from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Regretfully, there will be no reception after the service. www.jsburkholder.com