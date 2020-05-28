George Schmidt, 73, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away at home on May 26, 2020. He was the husband of Ruth E. (Schaeffer) Schmidt, with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage in March 2020. He was born in New Tripoli, a son of the late George J. and Eugene (Gittinger) Schmidt. George was the owner of the George Schmidt Berry Farm in New Tripoli, where he worked alongside his family for most of his life. He was a contributing member of the Germansville and New Tripoli Fire Companies. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his eight children, George D. (Dawn) Schmidt of New Tripoli, Bonnie E. (Alan) Rex of Slatington, Dale D. (Connie) Schmidt of Germansville, Mark A. (Rachelle) Schmidt of Mertztown, Karen L. (Dean) Miller of New Tripoli, Julie A. (Gordon) Rex of Palmerton, Matthew L. Schmidt of New Tripoli, and Emily K. (Josh) Hummel of New Tripoli; twenty grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Hilda Schuler of Cairo, GA., and Janet Shaw of Pennsburg. He was predeceased by an infant brother, George Schmidt, Jr., and a sister, Gene Kline. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. Please kindly omit flowers. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.