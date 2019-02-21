George T. Cawley, 82, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of Audrey T. (Ganssle) Cawley. George was born in Wassergass on December 12, 1936 to the late Luther A., Sr. and Margaret A. (Fair) Cawley. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during peacetime. He retired from Moore Business Forms, Quakertown. He had also previously worked at Hellertown Manufacturing Co., Hellertown Borough Authority for 20 years and Wood Heat, Pleasant Valley. He also worked at NAPA, Hellertown as a courier for 10 years after his retirement. He was of the Lutheran Faith.SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 56 years; children: Mary M. of Allentown, Diane C. of Media, George T. (Michelle E.) of Freemansburg; grandchildren: Samantha A., Tyler J., Ryan M. Predeceased by siblings: Charles, Harry A., John N., Luther Albert, Jr., William H., James I. Cawley, Mary A. Johnson & Beulah "Arlene" Moser.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertownfollowed by the service at 1:30 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in George's name to St. Luke's Old William Lutheran Church, 20 Church Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary