|
|
George T. Hrubenak, 57, of Bethlehem, passed away June 20, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Margaret (Moser) Hrubenak and the late Frederick D. Hrubenak. George worked for the Iron Workers Steel Union.
Survivors: In addition to his mother, Margaret; George will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Angela Hrubenak; Brothers, Fritz Hrubenak and John Hrubenak also his wife Diane and their children John, Emily and Kaitlyn.
Services: Services are private at the convenience of the family. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019